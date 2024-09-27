‘Implementation of MGNREGA scheme can’t be withheld’

Kolkata: In the wake of a petition alleging that the state has neither been creating or providing jobs under the MGNREGA scheme, the Calcutta High Court on Thursday asked the state to file a report in the form of an affidavit on the matter.

The Bench of Chief Justice (CJ) TS Sivagnanam and Justice Bivas Pattanayak was hearing a petition where the petitioner’s counsel, senior advocate Bikashranjan Bhattacharya, said: “State has statutory obligation to create jobs and provide us with it. We are jobless. We have made an application. Issue of payment of dues from Centre can wait…”

The advocate general (AG) representing the state said he needs to get instructions on

the matter. Meanwhile, it was pointed out that the court had previously ordered the formation of a committee to enquire into fake job cards. The AG said the committee is working and the state has appointed a

nodal officer. He informed that logistics support is being provided. Further, the verification committee held a meeting and it has been asked to file the report. “We are waiting for it to come,” AG said.

The court observed: “It needs to be pointed out that the implementation of the scheme cannot be withheld for the reason that an enquiry is being done with regards to payments made to certain beneficiaries which is now being enquired into as regards any irregularity or illegality.

Therefore, the respondent state shall clearly understand the dichotomy…In the meantime, provisions of the scheme must be implemented as it is for public welfare in West Bengal.” The court directed the AG to get appropriate instructions in this regard and the same shall be filed as a report in the form of an affidavit by the

said authority.