‘Implementation of CAA likely to shape political narrative in Bengal’

Kolkata: The implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), weeks ahead of Lok Sabha elections will not only shape the political narratives for both the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and its archrival BJP in Bengal but will also determine the campaigns with all parties poised to reap political benefits out of it in their own way. Ever since the Centre notified the rules for the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stepped up her attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre over the implementation of CAA, claiming that the notified rules were “ambiguous, unconstitutional and discriminatory”. Political observers believe that the CAA issue will find a place in the campaign of the Trinamool Congress and BJP.



The ruling party in Bengal may try to highlight the move as an attempt to take away certain rights from the people while the BJP leaders will try to convince how the people will be benefitted following the implementation of CAA.

The state BJP leaders view the CAA as a pivotal issue in the upcoming polls, particularly in Matua-dominated constituencies. Political observers suggest that the CAA’s impact could be significant in 12-15 constituencies, including those with Matua and minority influences by triggering consolidation and counter-consolidation of voters.

Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee already stated that she would strongly oppose the CAA as it will discriminate against certain groups in India or restrict their citizenship rights in any way, expressing concerns that it might pave the way for a nationwide implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Several Opposition parties, including the Trinamool have criticized the timing of the implementation of the Act, which was cleared in the Parliament in 2019. They have pointed to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with the Trinamool Congress alleging a polarisation plan by the BJP.

The Centre last evening issued a notification for the Citizenship Amendment Act, under which non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan fleeing religious persecution can seek Indian citizenship. Persons from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian communities from these countries, who entered India on or before

December 31, 2014, can seek citizenship under the law.

State BJP leaders are of the view that the issue of CAA may have an impact on

Matua-dominated seats such as Bongaon, Ranaghat presently with the BJP and Krishnanagar and parts of refugees-dominated seats.