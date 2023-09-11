Implement our earlier recommendations, urges Jadavpur teachers’ body

Kolkata: The Jadavpur University Teachers’ Association (JUTA) in a deputation to the varsity’s interim vice-chancellor Buddhadeb Sau requested for implementation of recommendations, including counselling and infrastructural improvement given in the last two meetings.



While they supported the varsity’s order for installation of CCTV in strategic locations, the association stated that if the other recommendations, including activation of the anti-ragging committee and squad, among others are not implemented soon, the core problem will remain.

They claimed that the circular by authorities directing checking of identity cards between 8 pm and 7 am is not being carried out. According to the circular, all individuals who want to enter the university campus between 8 pm to 7 am will have to carry valid identity cards issued by the Jadavpur University and it will have to be produced on demand.

This was issued after the first-year undergraduate student, a resident of Bagula in Nadia district and an undergraduate student of Bengali (Honours), allegedly fell from the second-floor balcony of the main hostel around 11.45 pm on August 9 and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital the next day.

Ragging was one of the allegations made by his family members behind the student’s death. Even the second interim report submitted by the Internal Inquiry Committee of the university suggested that the deceased was a victim of ragging and that ragging was persistent in the main boys’ hostel.