Impact of dams to balancing progress with nature, pujas shed light on social issues

KOLKATA: In 1922, Rabindranath Tagore wrote ‘Muktadhara’, a Bengali play about a mountain stream whose waters are blocked by the royal engineer Bibhuti to control the local people. In recent times, hydropower projects in Uttarakhand have worsened floods. Building large dams disrupts the river’s natural flow and disturbs the ecosystem. This year, Dum Dum Park Tarun Sangha, celebrating its 39th year, has chosen ‘Muktadhara’ as its theme for Durga Puja. Inspired by Tagore’s play, artist Anirban Das has created mountain scenes showing water flowing downhill. “Our theme reflects Tagore’s play and the recent events in Uttarakhand. We want to show why the natural flow of water shouldn’t be blocked,” said Das.



Durga Puja themes have often focused on social issues. The FD Block Sarbojanin Durgotsav Committee is highlighting how waste disposal is polluting the River Ganges. Rajdanga Naba Uday Sangha is taking visitors on a journey about the balance between nature and progress. While technology is important for human advancement, it’s equally important to maintain balance. Their theme, ‘Bharsamyo,’ meaning balance, shows how technology is harming nature. “The Asura is shown as a machine. We’re becoming like machines, but our hearts remain innocent. We just need to find balance,” said one of the organisers. Opening on October 5 for the public, the pandal is decorated with old windows and doors. There’s a wheel of progress that keeps turning, with a scale on top, showing the need for balance.

Chorebagan Sarbojanin is celebrating its 89th year of Durga Puja with the theme ‘Dugga,’ honouring women in all their roles — as mothers, daughters, sisters and as Durga herself. The Durga idol also reflects the strength and daily lives of women. Meanwhile, Azadgarh Sevak Sangha took a step for women’s safety by hosting the ‘Shahoshi Nari Prottek Bari,’ a self-defense camp for women empowerment at their Puja pandal on Thursday.

The event showcased Dokra-inspired artwork for the Durga Puja pandal. Sensei Premjit Sen, President of the Karate-Do Association of Bengal and MD of the All India Seishinkai Shito Ryu Karate Do Federation, demonstrated practical self-defense techniques to help women protect themselves in any situation.