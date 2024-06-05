IMMERSION PROGRAMME TO HELP PGDM-BFS STUDENTS

IMT Ghaziabad has announced its strategic partnership with the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) to unveil a first-of-its-kind student immersion programme. This initiative is crafted to provide hands-on experience to students enrolled in the Post Graduate Diploma in Management – Banking and Financial Services (PGDM-BFS).



Spanning around six weeks, this comprehensive programme is designed for approximately 120 students, encompassing around 100 contact hours. Students can leverage NISM’s state-of-the-art simulated trading facilities and gain first-hand exposure through visits to prominent institutions such as SEBI, NSE, BSE, CDSL, and NSDL. Additionally, students will benefit from networking opportunities with industry practitioners and regulators during institutional visits, fostering valuable connections.

“By bridging the gap between academic learning and the dynamic landscape of financial markets, we aim to provide our students with invaluable hands-on experience and real-world insights right from within Mumbai,” said Dr Vishal Talwar, Director, IMT Ghaziabad.