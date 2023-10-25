Immersion: KMC, Kolkata Port make ‘foolproof’ arrangements at city ghats

With several Durga Puja idols bound for the city ghats for immersion at the Hooghly River, starting from October 24 (Dashami), Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, have made adequate arrangements to prevent pollution and accidents.

Immersions began on Tuesday, with most of the Pujas of housing complexes heading for the city ghats. By Wednesday morning, about 591 immersions took place according to the authorities in charge at the ghats.

Mayor of KMC, Firhad Hakim, and the member Mayor-in-Council (MMIC), Parks and Squares department of the civic body, Debashish Kumar, have been at the ghats for inspection.

The Mayor said that all steps have been taken to prevent pollution at the Hooghly River, according to the NGT guidelines. He said that as soon as idols are being immersed, they are picked by cranes and put in trucks to be taken to Dhapa dumping ground. He said such is being done to prevent the paints on the idols, which contain heavy metals, from getting released in the river water.

KMC teams have also been stationed at the ghats, such as Babughat and Baje Kadamtala Ghat, among others, to remove the other accompanying parts of the idol floating in the river. About six to seven cranes have been installed in the ghats. People are not allowed beyond a certain limit after which the KMC teams take the idol to the water for immersion.

Debashish Kumar said that arrangements have also been made to prevent congestion at the ghats. Also, workers from the waste management department have been deployed to clean the ghats.

Meanwhile, to combat pollution in the river, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata has made arrangements for four days during Durga Puja and four days during Kali Puja, at Baje Kadamtala Ghat and Judges Ghat. At Nimtala Ghat, manpower for removal of idols is also provided.

At Baje Kadamtala Ghat, three mechanised boats manned by four persons each, a pontoon-mounted crane, and one wooden launch have been provided.