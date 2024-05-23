IMD to install rain gauges in North Bengal tea gardens

Jalpaiguri: For the first time, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) is going to install rain gauge systems in 50 tea gardens across the vast Terai-Dooars region of North Bengal. These systems will measure rainfall in the tea garden areas and provide accurate forecasts.

The matter has already been discussed with the tea garden authorities and the installation of these machines will begin during this year’s monsoon season. This initiative is aimed mainly at benefiting tea cultivation and predicting flood control. Organisations associated with tea cultivation have welcomed this new initiative. Jalpaiguri District Small Tea Growers Association Secretary Bijay Gopal Chakraborty said: “This is a very good initiative because the tea industry is weather-dependent. Advance weather information would be greatly beneficial for tea cultivation.”

According to the Meteorological Department, accurate information on rainfall in the tea garden areas will be available not only during the monsoon season but also throughout the year. This will help garden authorities determine whether pesticides are needed, how much to apply and whether irrigation is necessary to address any water shortages in the gardens.

Dr Gopinath Raha, in-charge of the IMD in Gangtok, stated: “Rain gauges will be installed in 50 tea plantation areas of Terai and Dooars by the IMD to record the amount of rainfall on a small scale. This will help not only the tea gardens but also in understanding the flood situation. Already, more than 70 rain gauge systems are active in Sikkim and North Bengal, of which 20 are automatic weather stations that collect real-time data. A meeting was held with the garden authorities last month and this work will be started soon.”