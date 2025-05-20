IMD predicts thunderstorm, heavy rain for next 3 days

Kolkata: Thundershowers accompanied with heavy rainfall lashed several parts of South Bengal on Monday evening.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted increased thunderstorm activity and heavy rainfall across several districts of the state in the next three days due to a presence of a favourable wind pattern and significant moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal.

On Tuesday, stormy weather conditions will intensify in seven South Bengal districts such as West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, Birbhum and Murshidabad. Thunderstorms with rain and gusty winds blowing at 30 to 40 km/h are likely in these areas. Thunderstorms and rain are expected across all districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, on Wednesday and Thursday. Gusty winds with speeds between 30 and 50 km/h may accompany the showers.

The MeT office said that the thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds, lightning and light to moderate rainfall are likely to occur at one or two places in several South

Bengal districts, including Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, East Burdwan, Birbhum, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Murshidabad and Nadia.

The intensity of storms and rain is expected to increase on Tuesday, with very heavy rain warnings for Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts.