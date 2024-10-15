IMD predicts scattered rain in North and South Bengal in next few days

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has predicted that there may be one or two spells of scattered rainfall in some of the districts both in North and South Bengal in the next couple of days due to the impact of a low pressure.

Though the monsoon has withdrawn, a fresh low pressure in Bay of Bengal may trigger light rainfall in several parts. However, there is no prediction of heavy rainfall, the MeT office said. “The coastal districts will receive maximum rainfall. There may be one or two spells of scattered rainfall in some parts of South Bengal. Darjeeling, Kalimpong in North Bengal will also receive rainfall. Kolkata may also receive light rainfall on Tuesday. There has been an incursion of moisture from the sea,” a weather official said.

Apart from Kolkata, the other districts like North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram may receive scattered rainfall on Tuesday. The low pressure that has formed south east Bay of Bengal will move towards Pondicherry coast after gaining some strength. Another low pressure formed over west central Bay of Bengal. The sky may also remain partially cloudy in south Bengal on Friday-Saturday.

Several parts of South Bengal received occasional thunderstorms during the start of this year’s Durga Puja. The city and other adjoining districts mostly remained dry in the latter half of the Puja. No significant rainfall was traced.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) last week had predicted further withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from parts of central and northwest India. Conditions remained favorable for its continued retreat from the remaining regions of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and some parts of Maharashtra. As per the MeT office prediction, light to moderate rain, gusty winds and thunderstorms had hit several districts of Bengal till the middle of last week after which the weather conditions improved gradually.