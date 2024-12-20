IMD predicts rainfall in South Bengal districts in next 48 hrs

Kolkata: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rainfall in several South Bengal districts in the next 48 hours while in Darjeeling there will be snowfall. Mercury may also go up by 3 degree Celsius by Saturday.

The MeT office said that Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas will receive light to moderate rainfall in the next 48 hours. There may be scattered rainfall in East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad and Nadia. According to the weather office prediction, mercury may drop again from Monday-Tuesday next week. The city dwellers may however witness colder weather during the Christmas.

The temperature was on the rise as a low-pressure area over the central Bay of Bengal is bringing moisture to the region. Along with the temperature increase, light rain is expected in Kolkata and surrounding areas on Friday and Saturday. The temperature will start to drop only after the rain.

Two systems — the easterly wind and a western trough are blocking the northerly winds. Due to the moisture brought in by the easterly wind, cloudiness developed and it will trigger light rain in Kolkata and some nearby districts.

The MeT office had predicted a further rise in mercury as a low-pressure area over the central Bay of Bengal was injecting moisture into the land. Moist and hot wind from the sea had already started entering the land in the upper air.

Kolkata on Thursday registered the lowest temperature at 16 degree Celsius while the highest temperature stood at 26.3 degree Celsius. The mercury will go up in the city and other South Bengal districts in the next 48 hours. The MeT office said that due to the impact of a low pressure the cold northerly wind is interrupted.