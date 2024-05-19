IMD issues yellow alert for thunderstorms with lightning in all districts

Kolkata: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms with lightning in almost all districts of Bengal from Sunday to May 22. However, a heatwave alert was issued for West Midnapore and West Burdwan on Sunday.



Orange alert for rain, thunderstorm, lightning with gusty wind of 40 to 50 kilometre per hour was issued for Nadia, Murshidabad, Birbhum and East Burdwan on Monday. “A cyclonic circulation lies over Gangetic West Bengal and neighbourhood at 3.1 kilometre above mean sea level. Under favourable synoptic conditions and strong moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal, thunderstorms with lightning along with gusty wind speed and thunder squall activity are very likely to occur over the districts of West Bengal from May 19 to May 22,” Indian Meteorological Department stated. Kolkata on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 37 degree Celsius and minimum temperature of 28 degree Celsius. While in other parts of Southern Bengal, the maximum temperature in Kalaikunda was 42.2 degree Celsius, Asansol and Panagarh recorded 41.5 degree Celsius while Purulia and Barrackpore recorded 40 degree Celsius.