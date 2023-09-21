IMD issues rain & flash flood warning for North Bengal dists

Darjeeling: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued rainfall warning for the next 48 hours in the districts of North Bengal. While an orange warning has been issued for Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts, there is a yellow warning for Malda, North and South Dinajpur for Friday. Along with this, flash flood warnings have also been issued.



Incessant rainfall since Wednesday night resulted in a tree being uprooted in the heart of Siliguri, disrupting traffic. Another tree uprooted in Ghayabari and blocked the road.

Following rains throughout the night, Siliguri woke up to a huge uprooted tree opposite the PWD inspection bungalow, blocking the road near Hospital More. Electricity cables were also damaged. Staff of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation chopped up the uprooted tree, resulting in the blockade being cleared and traffic resuming at around 11:30 am on Thursday. WBSEDCL also repaired the overhead damaged electricity cables.

The rains, however, have come as a respite to the stifling heat that Siliguri had been reeling under for the last few days. On Wednesday, Siliguri registered a maximum of 35 degree Celsius and post rain, the temperature on Thursday was 32 degree Celsius.

The IMD’s “enhanced rainfall activity” warning specifies heavy to very heavy rain (7 to 20 cm) likely to occur at one or two places places in Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar districts along with heavy rain (7 to 11 cm) in one or two places over Malda, North and South Dinajpur. The enhanced rainfall activity is owing to strong moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal.

In the last 24 hours, (recorded on September 21 morning) Darjeeling recorded 49.6 mm of rain, Siliguri 49.8 mm, Kalimpong 64.8 mm, Buxaduar 132.8 mm, Jalpaiguri 89.2 mm and Cooch Behar 40.7 mm.