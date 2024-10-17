IMD issues rain alert in South Bengal till Friday

Kolkata: Rain lashed several parts of South Bengal, including the city, on Thursday afternoon. Various pockets in the districts like East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Nadia, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas received thunderstorms.



The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has issued rainfall alerts in several South Bengal districts till Friday due to the impact of a low pressure created over South India.

A depression over Bay of Bengal in West Central and adjoining southwest crossed north Tamil Nadu-South Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Nellore on Thursday morning. It was centered close to north of Chennai, near latitude 13.5 N and longitude 80.2 E around 4.30 am on Thursday. Subsequently, it weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area and lay over South coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north-coastal Tamil Nadu at 5.30 am. The depression over Bay of Bengal will continue to move west-northwestwards and weaken further into a low-pressure area during the next 12 hours, said the Indian MeT department. Several South Bengal districts, including Kolkata, received scattered rainfall on Wednesday evening as well due to the impact of low pressure. Due to prolonged rainfall waterlogging occurred in several places in the city. Thunderstorms lashed several parts of south Bengal on Wednesday evening. Monsoon has already withdrawn from Bengal.