IMD issues heatwave warning till May 11

Kolkata: On a day when a low-pressure area already formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm on May 10, there has been a heatwave alert in 8 South Bengal districts till May 11.



The Indian Meteorological Department said that Cyclone Mocha forming over the Bay of Bengal may intensify into a very severe storm by Friday (May 12) where wind speeds can reach up to 130 kmph. Though the storm is expected to move towards the Bangladesh and Myanmar coasts around May 12, the MeT office predicted.

The IMD has asked people residing in the coastal areas of Bengal and Andaman islands to shift to safer places as the condition of the sea is likely to be very rough from May 10 to

May 12.

The MeT office also said that heat waves will prevail in 8 South Bengal districts till May 11. The city’s temperature may also touch 40 degree Celsius in the next 48 hours.

Many of the western districts will see mercury shooting up to 42 or 43 degree Celsius.

There is a heatwave alert in some of the North Bengal districts as well. Heatwave conditions will prevail in Birbhum, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Bankura, Purulia, West Midnapore and Hooghly.

There has been an incursion of moisture into the mainland.

“The cyclonic storm will move initially north-northwest to the central Bay of Bengal till May 11 and then re-curve and move north-northeast towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coast,” a weather official said.

He said squally wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph is likely over the Southeast Bay of Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and adjoining Andaman Sea on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged people not to fear. “No need to fear the cyclon. If there come different circumstances, we will rescue people from coastal areas,” she had said.