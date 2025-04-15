IMD forecasts thunderstorms in state till April 18

Kolkata: The IMD forecast thunderstorms with lightning and gusty surface wind in several districts of Bengal from Monday to April 18 owing to favourable wind patterns and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that an upper air cyclonic circulation lies over Bangladesh and its neighbourhood.

Thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate rainfall are likely to occur at one or two places across the southern part of Bengal, with the intensity of wind likely to be higher in districts

like Purulia, Birbhum, Murshidabad, East and West Burdwan and Nadia than others, it said.

The IMD said that thunderstorms with gusty wind are likely at one or two places in the northern part of the state till April 17.