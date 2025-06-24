IMD forecasts heavy rain on Wed & Thursday

Kolkata: The IMD forecast light to moderate showers across Bengal over the next five days and heavy downpour in South Bengal districts on Wednesday and Thursday.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), South Bengal districts, including Howrah, Hooghly, South 24-Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura and West Burdwan, are likely to receive heavy rain at one or two places on Wednesday and Thursday.

The sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar are likely to receive heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday, it added.

According to IMD data, Darjeeling town recorded the highest rainfall in the state at 68 mm in 24 hours till 8:30 am on Monday.

The seaside resort town of Digha received 52 mm during the same period, it said.