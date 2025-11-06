IMD forecasts dry spell in Bengal

Kolkata: The IMD on Wednesday said mainly dry weather is likely to prevail across Bengal over the next week, adding that both day and night temperatures are expected to drop by a few notches in most parts of the state. Weather experts said with little chance of moisture-laden winds coming in from the Bay of Bengal, dry northerly winds will lead to a fall in the day and night temperatures.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Darjeeling recorded Bengal’s lowest night temperature at 10.6 degree Celsius on Wednesday morning. The other sub-Himalayan town of Kalimpong recorded 16.5 degree Celsius.