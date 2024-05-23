IMD: Cyclone ‘Remal’ likely to make landfall on May 26 or 27

Kolkata: The severe Cyclone ‘Remal’ will make landfall around May 26-27 but the exact place of landfall is yet to be determined, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed on Thursday.



A well-marked low-pressure area lying over the west-central and adjoining south Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by Saturday morning and reach near Bangladesh and adjoining Bengal coasts by Sunday evening as a severe cyclonic storm.

The well-marked low pressure will continue to move northeast-wards and concentrate into a depression over central parts of Bay of Bengal by Friday morning. Thereafter, it is very likely to continue to move northeastwards, intensifying further into a cyclonic storm over east central Bay of Bengal by Saturday morning. Subsequently, it would move nearly northwards and reach near Bangladesh and adjoining Bengal coasts by Sunday evening as a severe cyclonic storm.