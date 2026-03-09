Iman Chakraborty to return to social media after CM’s advice

Kolkata: A few days ago, National Award-winning singer Iman Chakraborty had decided to step away from social media after netizens targeted her late mother in the wake of receiving the prestigious Banga Bibhushan honour from CM Mamata Banerjee. In anger and frustration, the singer decided not to post anything on social media apart from her work assignments. However, after learning about the incident, the CM adviced the singer to not leave social media because of antisocial people.

Now, the advice of the CM worked like magic and overnight, Iman changed her decision and announced that she would return to social media. “Iman was trolled in a very nasty way. That day was the death anniversary of her mother. But why will you leave social media? Hold on to it even more. Why should you quit social media because of antisocial people?,” the CM told the ‘Praktan’ singer.

Iman said the words of the netizens, who targeted her late mother, impacted her deeply but then she also admires the CM. “It will take sometime for me to overcome this but since Didi told me, then I would return to social media. Didi means a lot to me,” the singer said. The singer got involved in the controversy after she sung the Unnoyer Panchali for the West Bengal government. “I have sung all kinds of songs, including Panchali.

I have no problem with it, and neither does my family. So what exactly is your problem?,” Iman said during a live Facebook session.