Iman Chakraborty quits social media after netizens target late mother

Kolkata: National Award-winning Bengali singer Iman Chakraborty has quit social media after netizens targeted her late mother in the wake of receiving the prestigious Banga Bibhushan honour from CM Mamata Banerjee.



Commenting on her social media post, a netizen wrote: “Call your mother and show her how you got the Banga Bibhushan by singing panchali and licking slippers. Soon you will get a Nobel Prize too.” The remark left the ‘Praktan’ singer hurt.

On Thursday morning, Iman addressed the issue during a Facebook Live session. “I have sung all kinds of songs. Panchali too. I have no problem with that. My family has no problem with that. Then what is your problem?,” she questioned.

The singer had performed Unnayaner Panchali, a report highlighting 15 years of development under the West Bengal government. Iman further shared that the relentless stream of aggressive and abusive comments has taken a toll on her mental well-being. As a result, she has decided to quit social media for personal use. However, she clarified that she will continue to use her social media accounts strictly for professional updates.

The singer also mentioned that while many advised her to ignore online trolls, targeting her parents crossed the line.

“There is a limit to endurance,” she implied, adding that it is time for her to step away in order to protect her peace.