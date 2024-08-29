IMA suspends membership of ex-RG Kar principal Sandip Ghosh

Kolkata: In the midst of ongoing CBI investigation into the alleged rape and murder of a junior doctor, a postgraduate (PGT), on August 9 at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Wednesday, reportedly, suspended the membership of former RG Kar Medical College and Hospital principal Sandip Ghosh.



According to sources, the decision to suspend the IMA membership of Ghosh — the vice-president of the association’s Kolkata branch — was taken by the disciplinary committee of the association.

In its order, the Indian Medical Association mentioned that the committee constituted by IMA national president Dr R V Asokan on Wednesday suo-motu mulled over the rape and murder case of the postgraduate resident doctor while on her night duty and the subsequent developments at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The IMA general secretary along with Asokan had met the victim’s parents at their home, it was informed in the order.

“They had put up their grievances against you (Ghosh) in dealing with the situation as well as lack of empathy and sensitivity in handling the issue in appropriate manner befitting the responsibility held by you in your dealings with them,” the order said.

“The IMA Bengal chapter as well as certain doctors’ associations also has demanded action citing the nature of disrepute brought by you to the profession on the whole,” it said.

The order affirmed that the disciplinary committee of the IMA has “unanimously decided to suspend you forthwith from the membership of Indian Medical Association”.