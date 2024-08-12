IMA, Joint Platform of Doctor demand judicial probe into doctor’s death case

Kolkata: The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Bengal and Joint Platform of Doctor (JPD) on Monday jointly demanded a judicial enquiry into the alleged rape and murder of the Post Graduate Trainee (PGT) doctor of R G Kar Hospital rather than demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.



On Monday during a joint press conference at the Kolkata Press Club, Dr. Sourav Datta representing the IMA said that they are demanding a judicial probe headed by the sitting Justice for the sake of free and fair investigation so that the actual culprits are punished.

Datta who is the chairman of an action committee formed on the backdrop of the R G Kar Hospital incident criticised the role of the former principal of R G Kar Medical College, Sandip Ghosh and said that the IMA and JPD are jointly demanding his termination rather than transferring him to some other medical institution.

It was also demanded that criminal proceedings must be initiated against Ghosh as well.

Coincidentally, on Monday evening Ghosh was appointed as the principal of the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMC) , rejecting his resignation from government service that submitted in the morning.

From the Press conference, the doctors of both organisations also criticised the role of Kolkata Police.

While addressing the press conference several doctors demanded immediate arrangement of adequate safety and security in the hospitals as not only doctors but also the patients admitted in the wards also need to feel secure.