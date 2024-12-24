IMA docs protest delay in probe by CBI

Kolkata: The Bengal chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA) took out a rally protesting against the alleged delay in the investigation of the rape and murder incident in RG Kar by the CBI.

More than 500 doctors under the fold of IMA’s state branch hit the streets and joined “a march” to CGO complex that houses the CBI office protesting against the failure of the Central agency to file a chargesheet in connection with the RG Kar case.

The doctors were heard shouting slogans “100 din e bichar nai, apadartha CBI” (Justice not served by CBI in 100 days). A delegation of doctors led by IMA’s newly elected state secretary Dr Santanu Sen met the senior CBI officers at the CGO and submitted a deputation.

The state chapter of the IMA called for this movement once again to articulate its demand for justice for the victim and her family.

The CBI has failed to file a chargesheet against former RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh and former OC of Tullah

Police Station.