IMA calls for nationwide withdrawal of services for 24 hours

Kolkata: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) announced a 24-hour nationwide withdrawal of services starting 6 am on August 17 as a part of the ongoing protests by doctors seeking justice for the victim in the RG Kar Medical College incident.

“The IMA called for the withdrawal of services by doctors from 6 am on Saturday (August 17) to 6 am Sunday (August 18). However, all essential services will be maintained and casualties will be manned,” IMA said. It further said that routine OPDs will not function and elective surgeries will not be conducted.

The withdrawal of health services will be observed across all the sectors wherever modern medicine doctors are providing service. The largest body of doctors in India stated that it requires the sympathy of the nation with the just cause of the doctors. The call for a withdrawal of services came on a day when the Federation of Resident Doctors Association decided to rejoin the protests in the wake of widespread criticism of its earlier decision to withdraw. The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) in its press statement said: “We acknowledge that our earlier decision to call off the strike, made in good faith based on assurance from the (health) ministry, has caused distress and disappointment within our community. We accept responsibility for this and understand the widespread discontent it has caused.”

The reversal of the decision comes two days after representatives of FORDA met the Union Health Minister J P Nadda and announced calling off the strike, much to the consternation of resident doctors across the country.