ILSR launches new initiative to build language archive

Kolkata: The Institute of Language Studies and Research (ILSR), under the state’s Higher Education department, has embarked on a project to create a language archive named ‘Bhasha Sindhu’. This initiative aims to compile a comprehensive bibliography of books and articles on language studies, covering languages such as Bengali, English, Hindi, Santali, Urdu, Persian and more.



Swati Guha, Director of ILSR, explained: “We are striving to establish a repository of books and journals on language and linguistics studies across various languages. Many works remain unknown and by building a central archive, we can share this knowledge globally through ILSR. Researchers can utilise this repository to advance their work, undertake translation projects and facilitate knowledge transfer and cultural exchange.”

‘Bhasha Sindhu’ is envisioned as an extensive and accessible digital repository, encompassing a wide range of linguistic resources.

The project seeks to gather scholarly works that will enhance the understanding of language in its many forms, from theoretical research to practical studies. It aims to provide a valuable roadmap for existing and future research in the field of Language Studies.

The ILSR has invited scholars, researchers, authors and academicians from within and outside Bengal to contribute to this open project. The deadline for submissions is 15 November.

The ILSR plans to inaugurate the initiative at the Bhasha Mela 2024. Initially scheduled for the end of November, the event has gained additional significance following the recent recognition of Bengali as a classical language by the Central government. This status was granted after the ILSR submitted a comprehensive report, spanning over 2,000 pages, detailing the origin of Bengali and chronicling its growth over hundreds of years.

According to sources, in light of this prestigious recognition, the state government is considering organising this year’s Bhasha Mela to suitably celebrate the occasion.