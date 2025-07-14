ILS Hospitals celebrates 25th anniversary

Kolkata: ILS Hospitals, a renowned name in the healthcare industry, celebrated its 25th anniversary with the ‘ILS 360 Multidisciplinary Multi-Institutional Scientific Conference’ and the launch of a special coffee table book. A panel discussion featuring leading in-house doctors across ILS units showcased case studies and lectures on critical topics such as gastrointestinal bleeding, diabetic foot ulcers, pelvic trauma kidney transplantation and many more.

As part of the celebrations, ILS Hospitals also conducted free surgeries for five underprivileged patients at each of its units.

DP Tantia (Chairman, ILS Hospitals), GPT Healthcare Limited, Dr Om Tantia (Managing Director, ILS Hospitals), Dr Aruna Tantia, Director & Consultant Surgeon, Gynaecology & Obstetrics, ILS Hospitals and chief guest Debasis Biswas, mountaineer were present for the occasion.

“At ILS, we work with dedication, transparency and team spirit. Integrity and unity matter as much as skill. As we grow with heart and purpose, we plan to expand by adding two more hospitals by 2030,” said Dr Om Tantia.

“Our journey has always been about trust and compassion. At ILS, we combine clinical excellence with a patient-first approach—healing not just with treatment, but with heart,” said Dr Aruna Tantia.

The dignitaries jointly unveiled Follow Your Passion, a coffee table book that highlights the diverse interests and creative pursuits of ILS Hospitals’ doctors beyond their medical roles.