Illness forces Shatrughan to stay away from poll trail

ALIPURDUAR: Shatrughan Sinha was unable to attend Sunday’s Panchayat poll campaign owing to illness.



On Sunday, the star campaigner of TMC was scheduled to participate in the campaigning for the upcoming rural elections in Kumar village, Kumargram Block, which borders Bhutan and is surrounded by tea plantations in Alipurduar. His presence at the election meetings was announced in various areas of Kumaragram.

He was supposed to hold campaign meetings at New Lands Tea Garden, Kumargram Bazar, and Kamakhyaguri in the Kumargram Block of Alipuduar district.

Unfortunately, Shatrughan Sinha could not attend any of these three meetings due to illness. District Trinamool President Prakash Chik Baraik stated that Shatrughan Sinha’s absence from the campaign was due to a physical illness.

Despite a significant turnout of TMC supporters in the Tea Garden area, they were left disappointed when the former film star did not show up. Instead, they had to settle for a speech by Siliguri Mayor Gautam Dev.

Dev highlighted various humanitarian projects initiated by the state government and criticised the BJP leaders for withholding the wages of MGNREGA.