Illicit liquor, fermented wash worth Rs 2.32 crore recovered

Kolkata: A scheduled joint raid operation by the state Excise department’s preventive wing in association with Howrah rural police at the distillation spots of Sankhabhaga in Uluberia has led to the recovery of a huge quantity of fermented wash and illicit distilled liquor whose market value is worth Rs 2.32 crore. The team initially spotted two motorboats near the riverbed being loaded with illicit distilled liquor (approximately 50,000 litres of fermented wash). As the Excise team began destroying the stock, the miscreants quickly fled with the boats. Lacking their own boat, the team was unable to pursue them.

After a short while, a large mob gathered at the spot and threatened the raiding team. Considering the gravity of the situation, police assistance was requested from the Superintendent of Police (SP), Howrah Rural. As the police force and backup Excise force took some time to reach the scene, the miscreants began to throw stones at the team. However, with assistance from the police, members of the raiding team were safely rescued. The team managed to seize around 38,000 litres of fermented wash and 4300 litres of illicit liquor. Later at the initiative of SP Howrah Rural, assistance from Diamond Harbour Police District was roped in to search for the fleeing boats and it's personnel. Till now no arrests could be made, investigation is underway. Excise team has registered a complaint against unknown persons at the Uluberia Police station. The Excise team of Howrah Rural Excise district has managed to recover illicitly distilled liquor worth Rs 10.5 crores in between January to April 2025.

