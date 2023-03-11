Illegal wildlife trade: ‘Mastermind identified’

kolkata: Investigation in the case of recovery of several items associated with illegal wildlife trade and arrest of three persons from the Dum Dum area on Wednesday night has identified one Sanjoy Mondal who is suspected to be funding this racket of poaching wild animals.



“Our probe has revealed that Mondal is the mastermind in the case and is responsible for funding this poaching of wildlife,” state Forest minister Jyotipriya Mallick said.

Mondal is the business partner of Rakhi Chowdhury, the wife of Sourav Chowdhury in whose residence the raid was conducted. Sourav is, however, absconding.It is learnt that Mondal is the brother-in-law of Swapan Majumdar, who is the BJP MLA from Bongaon Dakshin in North 24-Parganas.

A spotted deer skin, one deer skull with antler, one suspected tiger tooth, one small mammal skull probably porcupine and some porcupine scales, one bird skull and some other bird parts were seized from 96, Dr MN Saha Road in Jorapukur area. A deer skin, five pieces of tiger nails/ Wild Boar teeth and 5 human skulls were also found in an adjacent building.The minister said that a core team of 5 senior officials, has been formed for investigating cases whenever such seizure of illegal wildlife parts will be made.