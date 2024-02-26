Illegal use: Jalpaiguri civic body begins assessment

The Jalpaiguri Municipality is initiating an assessment targeting residents utilising their homes for commercial purposes without municipality notification, neglecting mutation procedures or renting out their houses. The municipal tax will be determined by municipal officials based on this assessment. Residents found to be non-compliant with regulations, hiding information or evading taxes will face legal action following the assessment.

Chairperson Papia Pal stated: “The assessment process has commenced, with training provided to those involved. We will identify houses that have undergone renovations or are being used for commercial activities. The new tax rates will be established through a comprehensive door-to-door survey in all 25 wards of the municipality to identify rented properties.” Spanning 12.97 square kilometers with 25 wards, Jalpaiguri Municipality comprises over 33,000 holding numbers and more than one-and-a-half lakh residents.

Numerous landlords have failed to inform the municipality about renting their properties, conducting business in residential areas or making changes without proper documentation. Municipal officials emphasise the need for residents to report even minor alterations to their houses. The municipality claims financial losses due to the hidden information.