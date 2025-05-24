Illegal tree felling sparks controversy

Malda: Tension gripped the West Narayanpur area of Malda’s Bhootni Police Station following allegations of illegal tree felling and smuggling without government approval. Several youths are accused of secretly cutting down and selling large, old eucalyptus and mango trees, reportedly with the support of certain police personnel.

The trees stood around a vast field in the area, parts of which fall under government land while some are claimed by private owners like Badri Mondal and Haripada Mondal.

“The trees were planted on private land but grew over time, extending into government property. Despite repeated appeals to authorities, no resolution was reached,” stated Badri Mondal.

Eventually, local youths, including Shraban Mondal, Phulkumar Mondal and Kanai Mondal, allegedly took matters into their own hands and felled the trees. “The trees were on public land and were cut with community consensus to improve the field and plant new trees,” said Shraban Mondal.

However, they admitted doing so without any official permission. Police have since seized the felled logs and launched an investigation. Landowners demand strict action against those involved and allege that a section of Bhootni police officers supported the illegal activity.