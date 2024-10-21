Illegal tickets: Eastern Rly cracks down on touting, recovers Rs 6.95L

Kolkata: Eastern Railway (ER) has launched a crackdown on illegal ticketing through touting activities, leading to significant arrests and ticket recoveries.

Between September 15 and October 15, a month-long operation conducted by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) across the Howrah, Sealdah, Asansol, and Malda divisions resulted in the arrest of 43 individuals and the recovery of 325 illegal tickets valued at Rs 6.95 lakh. The campaign yielded a total of 48 cases.

During this crackdown, officials recovered 91 live tickets worth Rs 1,68,771 along with 234 past (old) tickets valued at Rs 5,26,930. The Howrah Division alone saw 19 cases registered, leading to 19 arrests, with authorities recovering 34 live tickets valued at Rs 46,335 and 60 past tickets worth Rs 1,77,417. I

n the Sealdah Division, 13 arrests were made from 17 registered cases, resulting in the recovery of 39 live tickets valued at Rs. 86,793 and 54 past tickets worth Rs 1,53,953. The Asansol Division reported 9 cases and 9 arrests, with 18 live tickets worth Rs 35,644 and 112 past tickets valued at Rs 1,88,800 recovered. In the Malda Division, 3 cases were recorded, with 2 arrests made. However, no live tickets were recovered there, only 8 past tickets worth Rs 6,761.

ER has urged passengers to refrain from purchasing tickets through unauthorised agents and to report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

They continue to stress the importance of booking tickets through authorised agents for a safer and smoother travel experience.