Illegal stay: Four Bangladeshis detained from separate locations

Siliguri/Balurghat: As many as four Bangladeshi nationals have been detained from different locations in Siliguri and North Dinajpur.

Of them, two were nabbed in separate incidents in Siliguri for illegally entering India and residing without proper documents. Both of them were produced at the Siliguri Court on Wednesday.

Paritosh Chandra Roy (32), a resident of Rangpur district in Bangladesh, was arrested by the Anti-Crime Wing of Pradhan Nagar Police Station. According to police reports, Paritosh had illegally entered India via the Hili border in November last year. He later moved to Dagapur area of Siliguri, where he started working as a carpenter in a local furniture shop by concealing his identity.

Suspicion arose when the shop owner noticed unusual behaviour and the owner alerted the authorities. Roy was arrested on Tuesday night, and during interrogation, he admitted to illegally crossing the border and residing in Siliguri, officials said.

In a separate incident, the same night, Sukumar Chandra Shil (35), a resident of Tetulia in Bangladesh, was apprehended by jawans of the 41 Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) near the India-Nepal border. Upon questioning, he admitted to being a Bangladeshi citizen who had illegally entered India four months ago with the help of another Bangladeshi national named Rafiq. Sukumar was handed over to the Naxalbari police.

A 50-year-old Bangladeshi woman, Jainab, was apprehended around 1:45 pm on Tuesday by Border Security Force (BSF) troops while trying to cross the unfenced border area near village Chakgopal in South Dinajpur district.

Upon interrogation, Jainab disclosed that she had illegally entered India in 1990 with her husband, Shaikh Imran.

The couple had been residing in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, for several years. Further questioning led to the detention of her husband, Imran, who had initially crossed into Bangladesh through the Hili Check Post but returned voluntarily to surrender before the BSF.

Several suspicious documents were seized from their possession, including Indian identity cards such as Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, a passport and other items like vehicle documents and mobile phones.

They were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Balurghat on Wednesday. Imran was remanded to five days’ police custody while Jainab was sent to five days’ jail custody.