Illegal soil dumping on PWD land in Sitalkuchi foiled

Cooch Behar: An attempt to illegally occupy land belonging to the Public Works Department (PWD) by dumping soil was thwarted by the police and local administration in Sitalkuchi on Tuesday.

According to sources, soil was being dumped on government land located beside the state highway near Natun Bazar in the Lalbazar Gram Panchayat area, allegedly to level and occupy it.

Acting on a tip-off, officers from Sitalkuchi Police Station, along with local administrative officials, rushed to the spot and immediately stopped the work. The administration has assured that appropriate legal action will be taken.

Local resident Tapan Ghoshal said: “There is PWD land next to my property, followed by the State Highway. A person here had earlier filled up and sold part of the land after occupying it. Now, soil is being dumped again to fill the adjacent portion, apparently for sale. This activity is blocking the drainage channel along the PWD land, which could cause serious problems during the monsoon or if the highway is expanded in the future.”

When contacted, the person accused — identified as Lakshman — declined to comment on the allegations. Animesh Roy, head of Lalbazar Gram Panchayat, said: “I am not fully aware of the matter, but I have been informed that it will be investigated. If any illegal activity is found, strict action will be taken. Government land cannot be occupied under any circumstances.”