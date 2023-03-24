Illegal sand quarrying: Vehicle set on fire, cops attacked during raid

SILIGURI: Police personnel were attacked during an operation against illegal sand and stone quarrying in Phansidewa. A police vehicle was set on fire also. Tension prevailed over the incident on Thursday night at Phansidewa under the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad. Two police constables, the driver of the police vehicle and some villagers were injured in the incident.



“Based on a tip off regarding illegal sand quarrying, the police had raided the area on Thursday night. A group of people attacked the police and vandalised the police van. They set the police vehicle on fire. Investigation is underway,” said Prabin Prakash, Superintendent of Police, Darjeeling.

The district administration has banned all kinds of sand quarrying from the rivers in this region from January this year. However, illegal sand quarrying is taking place freely at night under the cover of darkness. The district administration and police are continuously conducting raids in different areas.

On Thursday night, the Phansidewa police got information about the illegal sand quarrying at the Chenga River in Phansidewa. The police went to the spot.

The smugglers started leaving the area as soon as the police arrived. Suddenly, some smugglers attacked the police. They vandalised a police vehicle and set the vehicle on fire. A large police force led by Achintya Gupta, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Darjeeling district police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.