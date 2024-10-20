Illegal sale of firecrackers: Cops conduct surprise raid at Nungi Bazi Para

Kolkata: In a swift operation to curb the illegal sale of fireworks, Maheshtala police, under the Diamond Harbour district, conducted a surprise raid at Nungi Bazi Para on Thursday. The raid, aimed at cracking down on the unauthorised sale of banned fireworks ahead of the festive season, saw the involvement of senior police officers, including Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Amalan Kusum Ghosh, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Kamruzzaman Molla, and the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Maheshtala Police Station, Tapas Singh.

The surprise inspection came after reports of illicit fireworks being sold in the area, which posed significant risks to public safety. A large contingent of police personnel was deployed during the raid, leading to the seizure of large quantities of prohibited fireworks. The operation has been hailed as a major success in the ongoing efforts to maintain law and order and ensure public safety during the upcoming festival season. Authorities have urged the public to refrain from purchasing or selling illegal fireworks, warning of strict legal action against violators. The Maheshtala Police has also assured that such surprise raid will continue to prevent any illegal activities related to selling of banned fireworks in the area. The raid was part of the district police’s broader initiative to crack down on illegal activities and uphold safety measures in the community.