‘Illegal’ portion of building demolished without notice, Mayor seeks report

Kolkata: With the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) having demolished a portion of a building allegedly without first serving a notice to the owner, Mayor Firhad Hakim has sought a report but clarified that the portion concerned was an illegal extension that was encroaching the footpath.



A scuffle broke out between TMC and BJP councillors inside the civic body headquarters on Saturday over the demolition of a portion of a building that belonged to a BJP supporter. BJP councillor Sajal Ghosh was addressing the media inside the councillors’ club room along with the victim when TMC councillors began protesting that outsiders cannot be brought inside the councillors’ club room. Soon, a scuffle ensued and the police had to intervene to contain the situation. One of the TMC councillors alleged assault by a Central forces personnel who was providing security to the BJP councillor.

One Sunil Singh alleged that a portion of his residence at Romesh Dutta Street was demolished by the KMC and it was done without serving him any notice claiming that the portion was illegal. He said he pays his property tax and even has all the necessary documents. He alleged even his shop on the ground floor, attached to the property, was demolished.

Following the scuffle, the BJP councillors complained to the Mayor. Later, addressing the media, Hakim said a portion of the building was encroaching 16 sqft of the footpath. This part had been demolished. Admitting the demolition work was done without serving a notice, he said: “Perhaps the work could have been done without haste. Notice should have been first served to the owner. I have asked for a thorough probe and report on this matter.”

On the issue of outsiders accompanying councillors, the Mayor said the civic body will soon be setting up a visitor’s area which will also have a reception. He pointed out that Central forces personnel cannot enter KMC premises. “Only the policemen engaged for KMC security can be here,” he remarked.