Illegal pond-filling halted in Raiganj

Raiganj: Sandip Biswas, Chairperson of the Board of Administrators of Raiganj Municipality, on Sunday halted an attempted illegal pond-filling at Birnagar, Raiganj, North Dinajpur. The move was prompted by agitation launched by local residents. A complaint was also lodged with both police and the Block Land & Land

Reforms Officer.

Residents of Birnagar had long cherished the old pond, citing its critical role in maintaining the region’s ecological balance. However, on Sunday, several unidentified miscreants arrived in tractors and began filling the water body with earth and debris.

Until now, allegations had circulated that certain antisocial elements were filling up ponds across multiple municipal wards, but authorities had not taken significant measures. The prompt intervention in Birnagar, however, marks a turning point in the municipality’s stance toward safeguarding communal water bodies.

Ashutosh Mandal, a Birnagar resident, said: “This pond is very old and it keeps our natural environment healthy but suddenly some unknown miscreants with tractors were filling this pond. We immediately informed the municipality authorities urging them to save the much-needed water body of our region. Then the miscreants fled.”

Sandip Biswas stated: “This old pond was illegally filled by a section of miscreants. Being informed, we visited the spot. Then police were told to take necessary action against them. A complaint has been lodged with the Block Land & Land Reforms Officer.”