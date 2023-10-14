Illegal parking & extortion: KMC to inspect parking spots in city, to pull up contractors

Kolkata: With complaints of illegal parking and extortion reaching the Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Firhad Hakim, he directed that the parking department inspect the spots concerned where such incidents are taking place and will lodge FIRs if allegations are found to be genuine.



The Mayor received a complaint during the Talk to Mayor programme on Friday. Hakim told reporters that at some of the parking spots in the city, illegal parking was taking place. He said soon the parking department officials will conduct an inspection at all such parking spaces in the city and will lodge FIRs if allegations turn out to be genuine.

He also said that the contractors will be pulled up if the complaints are found to be genuine. Asked why is the KMC failing to stop this menace, he said that several measures have already been taken to curb it but some errant parking staff are continuing to harass drivers.

A vehicle owner alleged that recently he was fleeced near the Bankshall Court where the parking staff demanded Rs 150 from him and refused to give any receipt against it.

On protesting, the vehicle owner was told that next time he would not be allowed to keep his vehicle there. “On refusal, we are being faced with such threats and intimidation. This is not a one-off affair but happens throughout the year. There is no check on such fleecing,” the victim remarked.

At several places, many of these parking staff are demanding high rates on the pretext of Durga Puja. One such incident was recalled by a vehicle owner who had to shell out extra for parking his vehicle at a parking spot at Hatibagan.