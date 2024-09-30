Illegal liquor seizures in Siliguri, Darjeeling raids

SILIGURI: A large quantity of illegal liquor was recovered in two different raids in Siliguri. Ajay Kumar Sha, a resident of Chapra in Bihar, was arrested with the liquor from Siliguri Junction Bus Stand on Sunday night. The Pradhan Nagar police seized the foreign liquor that was hidden inside chocolate containers. Liquor worth around Rs 40,000 was recovered from there.



Meanwhile, late on Sunday night, the Excise Department of Jalpaiguri Division recovered illegal foreign liquor worth Rs 7.40 lakh from near Jorebungalow in Darjeeling. However, no arrests were made in this case.