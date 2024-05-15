Illegal liquor, contraband seized; three held

Siliguri: The Excise Department seized a significant quantity of illegal liquor from a pickup van loaded with vegetables, leading to the arrest of one individual, identified as Dharmendra Kumar, a resident of Bihar. On Monday night, acting on a tip-off, officials of the Excise Department raided the Champasari area in Siliguri and recovered 138 cartons of foreign liquor hidden under sacks of vegetables.



The estimated value of the liquor was Rs 31,05,000. The liquor was brought from Sikkim to be smuggled to Bihar. Meanwhile, Kharibari Police apprehended two individuals with 52 grams of brown sugar and 19 bottles of illegal cough syrup from the Panitanki overbridge in Kharibari on Monday night. The accused have been identified as Lalita Barman, a resident of Goursing Jote, and Bal Bahadur Tamang, a resident of Sikkim. Police sources revealed that the accused had traveled from Sikkim to Panitanki. All the suspects were produced at Siliguri Court on Tuesday.