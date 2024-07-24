Illegal housing construction on swamp land prompts probe

Jalpaiguri: Houses are being constructed illegally by changing the character of swamp land. Based on a complaint by an environmentalist organisation in Jalpaiguri town, the Sadar Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) has ordered an investigation by the Jalpaiguri Municipality and the Irrigation department. In a letter issued to the Chairman of Jalpaiguri Municipality and the Executive Engineer of the Irrigation department on Monday, the Sub-Divisional administrator made it clear that illegal construction is ongoing on government land and instructed them to take legal action as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, a public interest case is being filed on behalf of the environmental organisation. In 2018, an organisation began construction on vacant land next to the Karla River in Ward 24 of the Jalpaiguri Municipality, leading to controversy. The municipality stated that the construction work was being carried out without permission. However, the construction work was later halted but after two years, the construction work started again at the same location.

Environmental activist Jyoti Prasad Roy explained: “That place is a swamp. When the river is full, its water flows into this land. This has been happening for decades. Additionally, a lock gate was built there by the Irrigation department. Now, the character of the land has been changed, housing construction is planned and a boundary wall has been built along the river embankment.

According to records from the Land and Land Reforms department, the area consists of 18 bighas of land with 7 bighas being government land. This construction is illegal on both private and government land. Complaints were made to various authorities, prompting the SDO to issue these guidelines.”

Tamojit Chakraborty, SDO Jalpaiguri Sadar, stated: “Based on the environmental organisation’s complaint, the Municipality and Irrigation department have been instructed to investigate and take legal action.”