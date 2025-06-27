Illegal entry: Three Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Goalpokhar

Raiganj: North Dinajpur Police arrested three Bangladeshi nationals from the residence of Muhammad Masood in Goalpokhar under charges of illegal entry into India. The three men have been identified as Md Murtaj Ali, Md Ali and Prabin Roy, all reportedly hailing from Thakurgaon district in Bangladesh.

The trio were brought before the Islampur Sub-divisional court on Thursday from where they have been sent for four days police custody. Police have detained Muhammad Masood for providing shelter to the Bangladeshi nationals. Interrogation is on.

During proceedings, Sanjay Bhawal, Public Prosecutor of Islampur Sub-Divisional court, said: “Police came across multiple Bangladeshi SIM cards and other incriminating documents in possession of the accused. We requested five days’ custody, but the court

allowed four days.

Their motive and point of entry into the country will become clearer as the investigation unfolds.”According to NT Bhutiya, IC of Goalpokhar Police Station, stated: “We acted promptly on the information we received and arrested them from Muhammad Masood’s house.

Their reason for entering India remains under investigation.”