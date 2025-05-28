Illegal entry: Bangladeshi national arrested

Siliguri: A Bangladeshi national was arrested near the Bangdubi Army Camp in Bagdogra on Tuesday. The arrested individual has been identified as Ajijul Islam, (45 years) a resident of Damilipur in Bangladesh.

According to sources, army personnel on routine patrol noticed Islam behaving suspiciously near MES More in Bangdubi.

Upon questioning, he confessed to being a Bangladeshi citizen and revealed that he had illegally entered India around 20 days ago through the Dangapara border area in Phansidewa by crossing the river.

Islam told authorities that since entering India, he had been wandering around Siliguri and its adjoining areas. He reportedly spent the night of May 25 at Shalbari near Sukna and arrived at a forested area near the Bangdubi Army Camp on May 26.

His movement near the sensitive military zone prompted further scrutiny by the army, following which he was detained and handed over to Bagdogra police after a detailed interrogation.

A significant amount of Bangladeshi currency of Rs 10 notes and a few Bangladeshi newspaper cuttings were recovered from his possession. During preliminary investigation, Islam claimed to be a farmer by profession in Bangladesh.

However, police officials have noted multiple inconsistencies in his statements. He was produced before the Siliguri court on Wednesday.

Another Bangladeshi national, Ashraful Alam, was arrested near the same Bangdubi Army Camp on May 9.

Authorities are now examining possible links between the two individuals and whether a larger network or motive is involved.