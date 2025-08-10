Illegal entry: Bangladeshi cattle smuggler arrested

Malda: A Bangladeshi youth was arrested after he allegedly entered India illegally for cattle smuggling.

The accused, identified as Jewel Rana (25), hails from Sahapur under Shibganj police station area in Champai Nawabganj district of Bangladesh.

According to police sources, Rana illegally entered India through the Sabdalpur border area under Baishnabnagar police station in Malda. Acting on a tip-off, Baishnabnagar police nabbed him from the border region on Sunday before he could execute his plan.

He was produced before the Malda district court the same day, with police seeking seven days’ custody for further investigation.

Authorities suspect Rana’s involvement with a cross-border smuggling racket and are probing possible links.