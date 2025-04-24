Illegal entry: 2 B’deshis held

Raiganj: In an operation, Karandighi police apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals on Tuesday for illegally entering India and residing without valid documentation. The arrests occurred in Rosakhoa and Soalpara areas of North Dinajpur.

The individuals have been identified as Md Porsha (30) and Krishna Roy (35), both hailing from the Haripur Police Station jurisdiction in Bangladesh’s Thakurgaon district. According to police sources, the duo entered India approximately five months ago without valid passports.

They subsequently travelled to Punjab, where they were employed at a brick kiln.

Recently, the two returned to the Karandighi region, near the India-Bangladesh border, allegedly attempting to cross back into Bangladesh. Acting on intelligence inputs, law enforcement officials conducted raids in the area. Md Porsha was apprehended in a maize field near Rasakhoa, while Krishna Roy was arrested from near the Soalpara market.

During probe, authorities discovered that Krishna Roy had procured a counterfeit Aadhaar card, facilitating his stay in India. Inspector in-charge of Karandighi Police Station, said: “The individuals were arrested from separate locations in Karandighi for entering the country without valid passports.They have been presented before the court and investigation is underway.”