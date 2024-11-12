Illegal encroachment of Panchayat land spars tension

Raiganj: Tensions escalated in Karaidanga village under Bishnupur Gram Panchayat in North Dinajpur’s Hemtabad block as local authorities report that Panchayat land has been unlawfully seized by local individuals.

Allegations have surfaced against two residents, Faizul Ali and Saurav Ali, who are accused of illegally occupying approximately 63 decimals of Panchayat land to construct a godown and personal residence.

The issue came to light when Manaranjan Roy, the Upapradhan (Deputy Head) of Bishnupur Gram Panchayat, along with other Panchayat members, intervened. Manaranjan Roy said: “Repeated attempts by Panchayat representatives to advise Faizul and

Saurav Ali to vacate the government land were ignored.

Our local Panchayat member urged them to release the land back to the Panchayat, but they disregarded the request. We then visited the site ourselves to halt the ongoing

construction but were met with defiance. Left with no choice, we filed an official complaint at Hemtabad Police Station.” Sujit Kumar Lama, Inspector-in-Charge of Hemtabad Police Station, stated: “We received the complaint from the Panchayat. Based on the Panchayat’s report, we have begun inspections of the site and are closely examining the claims made.”