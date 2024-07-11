Illegal encroachment drive initiated in Balurghat city

BALURGHAT: In a significant move, the administration of Balurghat Municipality launched a bulldozer operation on Thursday to clear footpaths and remove unauthorised encroachments by shops and vehicle parkings across multiple locations within the city limits. This operation comes in the wake of strict directives issued by Chief



Minister Mamata Banerjee during a recent administrative meeting to reclaim public spaces from illegal occupations.

Following these directives, a coordinated effort involving the police, local administration and municipal authorities was launched on Thursday, marking scenes reminiscent of the civic crackdown initiated earlier at the Nabanna. The deadline for compliance was set to expire on July 10, but was extended due to logistical considerations.

On Thursday, all shopkeepers who had encroached upon footpaths were evicted and fines were levied on illegally parked motorcycles and cars across the city. The operation commenced from the Balurghat Police Station intersection and proceeded systematically throughout the urban areas.

Chairman Ashok Mitra of the Balurghat Municipality emphasised: “We have been running awareness campaigns for several days urging all business owners who have illegally encroached upon roads to vacate their spaces.

On Thursday, with the assistance of district administration, police and municipal workers, we initiated this eviction drive. We have met with local traders at the end of June and on July 2 to discuss their voluntary compliance to vacate illegal encroachments.”

This drive has been orchestrated under the direct supervision of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, underscoring the state government’s commitment to reclaiming public spaces from unauthorised use.

Chairman Mitra expressed optimism that all affected business owners would comply with the eviction orders by July 12, failing which further legal actions may ensue.The municipality has assured continued support to businesses willing to relocate to legal spaces, urging them to cooperate in maintaining the city’s civic order.

Thursday’s operation, witnessed by local officials including the inspector-in-charge, Balurghat Police Station and officials from the Electricity department, reflects a unified effort towards restoring urban order and enhancing public convenience.

For further updates on the ongoing drive against illegal encroachments, stay tuned to local news channels and municipal announcements.