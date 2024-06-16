Illegal constructions: KMC to launch mass awareness drives in slums

Kolkata: In a bid to rein in illegal constructions in slum areas, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to launch a mass awareness campaign while encouraging slum dwellers to opt for houses under Banglar Bari scheme on thika lands.



Mayor Firhad Hakim, on Saturday, told the press that the civic body is encouraging growth of Banglar Bari on thika lands where rate of illegal constructions are high. He said that on such lands there are often rifts between the owner and the tenants while middlemen are roped in to pave the way for construction of small flats in these slum areas. These middlemen ensure space for the tenants and the owners and then sell the rest of the space in that newly constructed building for profit, he claimed.

Hakim said that councillors can play an active role here wherein they can convince the slum dwellers in opting for Banglar Bari scheme since it is not possible for a mayor to go solve rifts in every slum. “It has to be done on a local level,” he said.

Further, the civic body is learnt to have decided to put up awareness campaign materials in slum areas against illegal constructions. These posters will bear details of how to apply for sanction for a new construction on thika lands besides warning people against what not to do. The slum dwellers will also be informed as to how they can opt for houses under the Banglar Bari scheme.

Hakim clarified that KMC will not be tolerating illegal constructions and if it comes to its notice, such buildings will have to undergo demolition. On Saturday, the mayor received complaints regarding illegal constructions during the Talk to Mayor event. The building department is learnt to have been asked to deal with each of these complaints and take necessary action.

The Mayor also has instructed that building rules for construction of a new structure must also be put up in slum areas. The KMC now has a thika controller office which has made obtaining

sanction for construction on thika lands comparatively

easier than before.