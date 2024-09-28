‘Illegal construction’: KMC to inspect Sandip Ghosh’s house

Kolkata: Following allegations of illegal construction, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is learnt to have decided to conduct an inspection of former RG Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh’s house in Beliaghata.

In a notice sent by the KMC, the civic body has informed Ghosh and his family that the inspection will be conducted on September 30 between 11 am and 5 pm. It reportedly came to light that the locals who were agitating in front of his house ever since the RG Kar incident alleged illegal construction in the terrace and extension of the boundary wall to usurp a civic manhole. The KMC is learnt to have already launched an enquiry based on a complaint lodged by a structural engineer. Civic body officials have reportedly said that if the building department finds irregularities during spot inspection, then a notice will be sent to the owner Sandip Ghosh who will be subsequently asked to appear at the civic body headquarters for hearing. Accordingly, a decision will be taken as to whether the deviations can be regularized or demolished. Meanwhile, Ghosh was denied bail by a designated CBI court which observed that the nature and gravity of the accusation against him is “grave” to attract capital punishment if proven. It granted the CBI’s request for his judicial custody of Ghosh and co-accused Abhijit Mondal till September 30.